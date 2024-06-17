Monte-Carlo TV Fest Underway in Monaco

On the evening of June 14, the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival (June 14-18, 2024) was officially opened by Honorary President H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco in a ceremony held at the Grimaldi Forum, following a star-studded red carpet.

Among the highlights of the evening, U.S. actor and producer David Boreanaz — star of Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and SEAL Team — was introduced on stage as president of the Fiction Jury.

Awarded to a major international television actor to recognize a stellar body of work, the Crystal Nymph was presented by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco to Morgan Freeman.

Created to recognize brilliant and exceptional rising talent, the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent was presented to British actress Simone Ashley, known for portraying Kate Sharma, the female lead of season two of the TV series Bridgerton.

The evening continued with the world premiere screening of the second episode of Republic Pictures’ limited series The Gray House, from Kevin Costner’s Territory Pictures, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment and Big Dreams Entertainment. Among the stars of the series in attendance were Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis and Ben Vereen, along with executive producers Leslie Greif, Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman.

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco stated in his opening speech, “It is a pleasure to celebrate such an exceptional and diverse array of television from around the world here in Monte-Carlo. Now, more than sixty years on, our Festival continues its commitment to showcasing programs that tell captivating stories created to entertain and educate in equal measure.”