Celebrating 20 Years of TD Salsa in Toronto Festival

The Canadian Salsa Festivals Project has unveiled the line-up for the 20th anniversary of Canada’s largest Latin-themed festival at its VIP Launch Party.

The Festival transported guests to a tropical paradise at the Sheraton Hotel Waterfall Garden for an evening of authentic flavors, music, dance, and celebration, where festival ambassador Camila Gonzalez announced 2024 highlights for the 20th edition of the Festival, which will take place on July 6-7, 2024, on St. Clair Street in Hillcrest Village, Toronto.

TD Salsa on St. Clair will be hosted by a team of festival ambassadors including TLN Media Group personality, Camila Gonzalez, and Special Events Hosts, Ivan Wanis Ruiz and Renzo Garcia.

The festivities will transform the city into the ultimate summer Latin fiesta featuring an international calibre of Latin music, art showcases, Latin eats, dancing, and family activities.

A nationwide casting call to find the next face of the festival, in collaboration with media partners TLN TV and Univision Canada, will culminate in the announcement of the new Ambassador for the 2025 festival. The audition stage is now open and accepting entries.