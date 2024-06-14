TelevisaUnivision Partners with Issa Rae’s Ensemble

Ensemble, a branded entertainment company co-founded by Issa Rae, Ian Schafer and Matt Berger, and TelevisaUnivision have partnered to promote opportunities for Hispanic creators.

Ensemble will work closely with Así Studios, TelevisaUnivision’s in-house brand studio. This partnership allows Ensemble to leverage TelevisaUnivision’s platform, spanning linear, digital, social, audio and events, and enhance Ensemble’s mission of helping creators from underrepresented communities.

Creators and their content will be integrated across TelevisaUnivision’s IP, including some of the biggest moments in music, sports and entertainment, to deliver authentic, in-culture content from leading voices in the social space while helping brands maximize growth.

In addition to broader content opportunities and reach, Ensemble and Así Creators, Así Studios’ creator arm, will partner to provide training and development for the next wave of Hispanic creators, providing access to TelevisaUnivision’s studios across the country, and the biggest cultural moments and events throughout the year. The two companies will also host ‘creator camps’ during several of TelevisaUnivision’s biggest events in sports, music and beyond, all to further develop skills and provide mentoring opportunities.