Talpa Studios Sends ‘The Floor’ to Belgium

Talpa Studios’ quiz show, The Floor, has been acquired by Belgium’s VTM. The show will be produced by Dok1 and recordings will take place at Talpa Studios’ production hub in The Netherlands.

Since its initial launch in the Netherlands in 2023, the show has captivated audiences worldwide, including leading markets such as the U.S., France, Spain, Germany and Italy, as well as emerging markets like Ukraine, Romania, Hungary and Argentina.

VTM’s channel director, Davy Parmentier, said: “In the more than ten countries were The Floor has already been broadcast, the program was met with great enthusiasm by viewers and proved its success. We are very pleased that we, as the 15th country, can also start working with this TV hit.”

Sebastian van Barneveld, director of Global Distribution at Talpa Studios, added: “Everyone at Talpa Studios is really excited about The Floor expanding to a 15th territory in such a short time. It’s a significant milestone. We’re confident that the high production value of the Talpa Studios hub, coupled with its attractive pricing, will drive further growth of the show. It’s been successful in both daily and weekly schedules in every country where it’s launched.”

The Belgian version of The Floor is set to premiere on both VTM and its streaming platform, VTM GO!