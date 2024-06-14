Shine Iberia Portugal Launches ‘Mistura Beirão’ on TVI

Shine Iberia Portugal (part of Banijay Iberia) is producing new brand-funded reality entertainment series Mistura Beirão, created in partnership with Portuguese liqueur Licor Beirão and TVI. The series will launch on the Portuguese broadcaster on June 15.

Presented by Maria Cerqueira Gomes and Rui Simões, and judged by drinks expert, Jaime Montgomery, the show sets out to discover the best cocktail maker in Portugal. Ten professionals put their skills and creativity to the test, in a competition show that will crown the best mixologist in Portugal, offering them the chance to attend the European Bartender School in New York.

Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia, said: “We have strong expertise in producing premium talent/competition formats in Portugal with the likes of MasterChef, and creating world class branded entertainment, such as Hairstyle: The Talent Show with Alfaparf Milano Professional. Mistura Beirão is a fun, fresh take on this genre, and the incorporation of Licor Beirão, in partnership with TVI, has allowed us to explore a new field of expertise, with some extremely gifted and creative contestants.”