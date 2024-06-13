ORA! FEST is Back in Apulia

ORA! FEST, the international festival dedicated to the environment, sustainability, young people and social justice, will take place in the Italian city of Trani, in the Apulia region, from September 25-29, 2024.

The fest will be opened by the European premiere of Philippe Rousselot’s documentary A Look Through His Lens, directed by Matthew Berkowitz and Gregory Hobbit, featuring Kim Basinger and Lynne Littman as producers.

Special guests of this edition of the festival will be James Marsden (Jury Duty, Westworld, X-men) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler, Spider-man: No Way Home), who supported Ora! since its inception. Among the other stars in attendance will be Raoul Bova (Alien vs. Predator, Under the Tuscan Sun, Escort in Love), and Matt Dillon (The Outsiders, Drugstore Cowboy, Crash).

The film jury will be chaired once again by Alfre Woodard, who will be joined by Spanish film producer/co-founder/CCO of Filmin, Jaume Ripolli, U.S. director David Petrarca, and U.S. film producer Michael Nozik.

The program of the festival will see workshops for students, talks and master classes featuring international artists from the film industry, including sound director Mark Mangini, who will give an informal talk about the craft of filmmaking.

ORA! FEST will present a selection of Italian and international films, both in and out of competition. The competition will include debut and second feature films with ten Italian and international short films, and 8 feature films (four in Italian and four in original language).

There will be also a rich ‘Out of Competition’ section that will include climate-themed shorts produced by students, documentaries with an environmental and/or social commitment background, international films (with subtitles), and Italian premieres.

All titles are chosen according to criteria of originality and relevance to the mission of the event with a focus on productions that encompass the topics of environment, diversity and inclusion.