Beta Film and Number 9 Films Form TV Subsidiary

Film and television group Beta has partnered with British prodco Number 9 Films and industry expert Kate Laffey on creating high-end scripted television drama.

Co-founded in 2002 by producers Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Number 9 Films is the company behind Oscar-nominated features Living and Carol, as well as Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth.

Intensifying production activities in the U.K., Beta expands Number 9 Films core business into TV series, forming a TV subsidiary. Kate Laffey, formerly head of Content U.K. & Europe at Paramount TV International Studios and vice president of Acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, will serve as head of TV.

Kate Laffey, head of TV at Number 9 TV, stated: “I’m delighted to join such a prestigious company as Number 9 Films at such a critical time in our industry’s evolution. I am excited to accelerate their nascent TV slate and to work with Beta to deliver a pipeline of strong scripted originals that will appeal to the international market.”