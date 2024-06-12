MIPJunior Pitch Opens Call for Entries

MIPJUNIOR has opened the call for entries for the 2024 MIPJUNIOR PITCH, to be staged live at the international kids screenings & co-production market (October 19-20, 2024) in Cannes.

Last year’s Pitch (targeting 6-to-12 year-olds) attracted over 120 submissions from 35 countries before being won by The Adventures of Team Pom from Canada’s Wind Sun Sky Entertainment.

This year’s competition focuses on the preschool market (3-to-6 year-olds) with entries encouraged from development projects that demonstrate originality, universal appeal, and high potential for brand extensions, licensing and merchandising, amongst other criteria.

The kids’ content mart will again be held at the JW Marriot Cannes during the weekend preceding MIPCOM CANNES (October 21-24, 2024) and is set to welcome up to 1,000 delegates from over 60 countries.

To be eligible, projects must be original concepts in their first season, still seeking financing in whole or part, not been pitched to date at a festival or market and with worldwide rights still available. The final selection to be pitched will be determined by a jury of international decision makers from the genre.

The deadline for submissions is August 30, 2024. Details, terms and conditions can be found here.