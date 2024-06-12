MediaHub Partners with DKL Studio

MediaHub has partnered with DKL Studio to distribute and co-produce Arabic series internationally.

Fadi Ismail, founder of DKL Studio, brings over 30 years of experience in content creation, development, production, and distribution across the Arab media landscape. Ismail has been instrumental in producing high-profile projects such as Omar and Saraya Abdeen.

Kerim Emrah Turna, founder of MediaHub, has grown the company rapidly in the last three years, acquiring a diverse library of international and Turkish content, now bolstered by MediaHub’s own productions.

Turna and Ismail have a long working history dating back to both executives’ corporate days at Kanal D International and MBC, respectively.

Ismail said, ‘’Among the hundreds of series produced in the last few years and what will be produced in the coming years whether through our coproduction initiatives or by the many Arab producers, there will slowly but surely be an increasing number of titles which will appeal to International audiences. To distribute globally is not impossible if we are equipped with the right experiences, with the know-how and the appropriate marketing and sales strategies. Together with our partners at MediaHub, we will crack it. ‘’

Turna added,‘’The combination of Fadi Ismail’s extensive experience in the MENA region in all content related matters, and our global know-how and access to international markets, is bound to create content that will serve the advancement of high quality, well curated Arab content in the global market. We are very much looking forward to all the products that will be the result of this collaboration of ideas, expertise and skills.’’