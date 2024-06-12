Global Agency Reps ‘Everybody Sing’

Turkey-based Global Agency has included in its portfolio the weekly primetime singing game show Everybody Sing.

The format — an original concept from the Philippines’ ABS-CBN — assembles community groups through music. Contestants share the same job, the same hobbies, or life experiences, as they seek to win a big cash prize. The game highlights the spirit of teamwork that is important in communities.

The program premiered in 2021, three seasons and 156 episodes have aired on the Kapamilya channel so far.

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said: “We are delighted to be representing worldwide (except U.S. and Canada) our brand new format Everybody Sing. Also we are proud to partner with ABS-CBN, which is the leading content provider in the Philippines. Everybody Sing is a joyous celebration of music and its power to bring people together, as well as a showcase for the inspiring work and interests of the community groups within our societies. That’s why we think it will be in high demand.”