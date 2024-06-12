Banijay Kids Secures Sales for ‘Charlie and Lola’

Banijay Kids & Family — through its distribution arm, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution — has secured multiple international sales for preschool animation series Charlie and Lola.

A Tiger Aspect Kids & Family property, seasons 1-3, plus two specials, have been sold to Ireland’s TG4, and relicensed by Germany’s WDR. Asiana (Korea) has taken seasons 1-3; seasons 2-3 have been picked up by Norway’s NRK; and seasons 1-2, plus two specials, have been relicensed by NPO (Netherlands).

Charlie and Lola combines 2D cut-out-style animation and photomontage, with a children’s voice cast, and is based on the picture book series by Lauren Child. There have been three seasons to-date, totaling 78 × 11’ and 2 × 22’ episodes, which first launched on CBeebies in 2005.

Julia Rowlands, SVP Sales, Coproductions & Acquisitions, Banijay Kids & Family, said: “Charlie and Lola is an iconic brand, and the continued international interest in it is testament to its enduring appeal for preschool audiences. We are so proud to have the show in our portfolio of premium kids titles and we are delighted audiences around the world continue to embrace the magic of its storytelling.”