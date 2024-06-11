Paramount+ Unveils Original Drama ‘Little Disasters’

Paramount+ U.K. & Ireland has commissioned new original drama series Little Disasters (6 x 60’), with Diane Kruger (Troy, Inglourious Basterds, In the Fade) and Jo Joyner (The Wives, For Her Sins, Shakespeare & Hathaway) cast in the lead roles as Jess and Liz. The series is produced by Roughcut Television in association with Fremantle.

Adapted from the novel by Sarah Vaughan, Little Disasters is a complex psychological thriller exploring female friendships and motherhood.

Joining Kruger and Joyner in this ensemble cast will be Shelley Conn (Gen V, Alex Rider, Bridgerton), playing ambitious corporate lawyer Charlotte; Emily Taaffe (The Rising, The Beast Must Die, War And Peace) as free-spirited Mel; JJ Feild (Turn, Austenland, The Peripheral) as wealthy and overstretched family man Ed; and Ben Bailey Smith (Star Wars: Andor, The Split, Brief Encounters) who plays Liz’s husband Nick. Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys, Masters of the Air, Criminal Record) plays Mel’s husband Rob.

The production of the drama series has commenced, and the series will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.K. & Ireland. Fremantle is handling global sales.