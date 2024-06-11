More GMA Titles Head for Viu

The Philippines’ GMA Network and streaming platform Viu Philippines continue their partnership bringing new GMA titles to their audiences.

Beginning June 17, viewers can enjoy First Lady, Anak ni Waray Vs. Anak ni Biday (Hidden Lies), Hanggang sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko (Obsession), Sahaya, Onanay (The Way to Your Heart), Pamilya Roces (Family Jewels), and Ika-5 Utos (Revenge).

Topping the slate of new titles is series First Lady, the sequel to First Yaya (First Nanny). Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez reprise their roles and navigate an entirely different territory as newlyweds. While Melody tries to reassess her identity and new role, Glenn also seeks another term in his presidency.

Other GMA shows earlier made available on Viu are I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Legal Wives, Artikulo 247, Return to Paradise, Nagbabagang Luha (Flames of Love), The Fake Life, Nakarehas na Puso (Prisoners of the Past), Lolong, Widows’ Web, and First Yaya (First Nanny).