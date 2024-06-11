Ex Universal Man For a Paramount Deal

Edgar Bronfman Jr., the 69-year-old Canadian media executive and former owner of Universal Pictures, is now looking to be a third bidder for Paramount Pictures.

Backed by Boston, Massachusetts-based private-equity firm Bain Capital, Bronfman is looking to offer up to $2.5 billion for National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that a fourth bid for Paramount is shaping up from Hollywood producer Steven Paul, who is offering $3 billion for National Amusements. The other bidders are indie studio Skydance Media and Sony Pictures.