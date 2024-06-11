Cineflix Partners with Go Button Media

Cineflix Rights has partnered with Canadian producer Go Button Media to co-finance and produce 60 hours of unscripted content in the history and science genres over the next three years. Super Channel returns as GBM’s Canadian domestic partner.

The new deal forms part of Cineflix Rights’ increasing investment in Canada’s independent production sector, following recent agreements to help finance and greenlight series such as Ancient Bodies: Secrets Revealed from Farpoint Films and Mysterious Islands from Shark Teeth Films, both also airing on Super Channel.

Felicia Litovitz, VP, Acquisitions, North America, Cineflix Rights, said: “Go Button Media has a great track record of creating and delivering high quality content with strong international appeal — which is reflected in the success of series such as Secret Nazi Science and Secret Nazi Expeditions with our global buyers. We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with this deal and to already have several projects in development which we’re confident will have the same wide-reaching demand.”