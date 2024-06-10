‘The Traitors’ Travels to Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

All3Media International has named Croatia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic as the latest partners to bring format The Traitors to CEE.

Prima Group in the Czech Republic and TV JOJ in Slovakia have commissioned a first season. In Croatia, RTL Hrvatska has commissioned a first series and an additional territory in the region is soon to be announced. These deals follow the recent launches of the format in Hungary and Poland.

In the region’s licensing market, Vivid Goliath will bring The Traitors board game to Hungary and an additional publishing deal has been signed with Penguin Random House Hungary.

Ben Packwood, VP Sales CEE at All3Media International, commented, “Addictive, entertaining and dramatic, I’m delighted to be working with so many partners from across the region on this format phenomenon. Following the recent hit launches in Poland and Hungary, it’s brilliant to now welcome The Traitors to 3 new CEE territories. It has been a great experience to work with such a popular format and structure some interesting collaborative deals such as that with Prima Group and TV JOJ.”

Created in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company, The Traitors format was further developed with the RTL Creative Unit and originally produced by IDTV for RTL4. Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has had 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons.