Rose d’Or Unveils Host, Opens for Entries

The Rose d’Or and The European Broadcasting Union have announced that comedy star Sophie Duker will host this year’s Awards Ceremony, set to take place on December 2, 2024, at King’s Place in London.

Duker is the winner of season 13 of Channel 4’s Taskmaster. She has also appeared on Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) and Hypothetical (Dave).

The 2024 awards are open for entries from today, June 10, and will close on September 23, 2024.

In addition to the special individual awards of Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year and Emerging Talent, this year’s categories are: Drama; Comedy Drama and Sitcom; Soap or Telenovela; Factual Entertainment and Reality; Competition Reality; Studio Entertainment; Comedy Entertainment; Documentary; Arts; News and Current Affairs; Children and Youth; Multiplatform Series; and Audio.

All programs and series that have first aired, anywhere in the world, on a broadcast, streaming, online or mobile platform between July 1, 2023, and September 23, 2024, are eligible.