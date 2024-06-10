DeAPlaneta, Newen Partner on ‘Azuro & The Dragon Squad’

DeAPlaneta Entertainment and Newen Connect (a subsidiary of the TF1 Group and of Newen Studios) have signed a deal for fantasy/adventure children’s animated series Azuro & The Dragon Squad.

Under this agreement, DeAPlaneta has become one of the main international distributors and licensors of the animated series, based on the best-selling, 16-title Azuro book series by Laurent Souillé, Olivier Souillé and Jérémie Fleury.

Azuro & The Dragon Squad (52 x 11’) is an adventure rescue animated series — targeted at 3- to 6-year-olds — about Azuro, Oria, and Vermilion, three brave, colorful and heroic dragon friends who, in order to help all creatures in need, create the Dragon Rescue Squad, a unique unit of rescuers specialized in helping fantastic creatures of all kinds.

The series, which is produced by La Chouette Compagnie and commissioned by TF1, was first released in France at the end of 2023.