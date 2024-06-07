Federation Inks Sales for “Gangnam Project”

Federation Kids & Family has finalized multiple sales for its new K-pop inspired tween live action series Gangnam Project, which recently launched on CBC Gem in Canada, and CBBC and BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

The coming-of-age dramedy has been acquired by NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), TV3 Group (Baltics), France Télévisions (France) and ABC (Australia).

Produced by Pillango Productions and Aircraft Pictures with co-commissioning broadcasters CBC Kids and CBBC, Gangnam Project (10 x 30′) is set in Korea, and tells the story of Hannah Shin, a spirited Canadian/Korean teen with dreams of connecting with her Korean heritage. One summer, she accepts a job as an English tutor and flies to South Korea to work at an elite K-pop training school and ends up getting much more than she bargained for.

Monica Levy, co-chief of Distribution, Federation Kids & Family, said: “Gangnam Project is an upbeat series that promises a winning combination of drama, and K-pop dance. Inspired by Sarah Haasz’s (the show creator) own personal journey as a first-generation immigrant from Korea living in Canada caught between two countries/cultures, it also touches on universal themes surrounding the importance of being accepted and accepting.”

Gangnam Project has also just won a Pulcinella Award for Best Live Action and/or Hybrid TV Show during the recently concluded Cartoons on the Bay festival.