Canela.TV to Feature More than 100 Classic Mexican Films

Starting this month, Canela Media will feature more than 100 films from the golden age of Mexican cinema exclusively on Canela.TV. These films will be released in Spanish and available to stream for free, starting on June 13. The ‘Cine de Oro’ collection is the latest in Canela Media’s ongoing efforts to preserve Latino culture.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and chief executive officer of Canela Media, said: “We are delighted to bring these Mexican Cine de Oro classics to our viewers to stream for free and exclusively on Canela.TV. These films are a testament to their relevance and entertainment value for every generation to celebrate our cultural heritage. Canela Media is committed to preserving these film treasures for generations to come. ”

Titles include comedy Me He de Comer Esa Tuna (1945), starring Jorge Negrete; La Devoradora (1946), featuring María Félix; Pedro Infante’s Escuela de Vagabundos (1955); Lo Que le Pasó a Sansón (1955); and La India María starrers Duro pero Seguro (1975) and Sor Tequila (1978).

As part of Canela Media’s commitment for cultural preservation, these classic Mexican films will be newly restored to high definition.