Spain is Country of Honor at MIPCOM

MIPCOM CANNES has announced that Spain will be Country of Honor at the 40th edition of the International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market in Cannes (October 21-24, 2024).

A special program to celebrate Spain’s creative sector will be curated by MIPCOM CANNES in partnership with ICEX Spain Trade & Investment (a public entity of Spain’s Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business). The Country of Honor activity forms part of the “Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe” plan, a major five year €1.6 billion public investment initiative targeting a 30 percent rise in audiovisual production in the country by 2025, within the framework of the Recovery Plan, transformation, and resilience funded by NextGenerationUE.

“The Country of Honor is a celebration of a country’s culture and creativity” said Lucy Smith, director MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “Spain’s historical impact on international television is irrefutable and its prominence on the global stage in recent years inescapable. It could not be timelier for Spain to be in the spotlight this year and we have some very special plans in the works to do so spectacularly.”

Past Countries of Honor have included Japan, Türkiye, Mexico, France, South Korea and most recently China in 2023.

Pictured: ICEX’s Pablo Conde (l.), MIPCOM Cannes’ Lucy Smith (r.) with María González Veracruz, Spain’s Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure (c.)