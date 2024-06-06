Lux Vide, Rai Fiction Unveil ‘Sandokan’ First Look

Fremantle’s Lux Vide, in collaboration with Rai Fiction, unveiled its first look images for Sandokan, a new international adaptation of Emilio Salgari’s adventure saga.

Based on an idea by Lux Vide CEO Luca Bernabei, the new action-adventure series has been developed for television by Alessandro Sermoneta (Devils); Scott Rosenbaum (The Shield); Davide Lantieri (Monterossi) and directed by Jan Maria Michelini (Devils) and Nicola Abbatangelo (Doc).

Turkish actor Can Yaman (Dolunay, Violet Like the Sea) stars as the pirate Sandokan, alongside British newcomer Alanah Bloor (Waves) as Lady Marianne.

The ensemble cast includes Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl, The Children of Men), Alessandro Preziosi (The Doctors, Black Out, The Lying Lives of Adults), John Hannah (The Last of Us, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sliding Doors, The Mummy), Madeleine Price, Gilberto Gliozzi (Them, I delitti del Barlume), Mark Grosy (Zero Zero Zero) and Samuele Segreto (Stranizza d’amuri, The Hour).

In Borneo, Sandokan is a pirate who lives by the day: he fights only for himself and his crew. But his life changes when he meets Marianne, the beautiful daughter of the British consul in Labuan. It is the beginning of an impossible love affair between two similar souls.

Sandokan will air on Rai1 in Italy and will be distributed internationally by Fremantle and in Spain by Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group.

Filming began on April 22 in Formello, Italy, and will continue between locations in Lazio, Tuscany, Reunion Island, and Calabria; the series has the support of the Film Commission and the Region of Calabria.