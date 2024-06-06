Bell Media Announces Original Programming Slate

Canada’s Bell Media announced today its line-up of English and French-language original content for 2024/2025, totaling 98 titles and 839 hours of original programming and supported documentaries.

Nearly three quarters of original programming hours are comprised of renewed and returning franchises. The slate is set to expand with an anticipated 300 additional hours to be announced throughout the year.

“At the core of Bell Media’s content strategy and vision is a commitment to investing in bilingual, diverse content that not only speaks to Canadians, but also resonates with audiences globally,” said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. “As a result of collaborative relationships with our talented independent production partners, our 2024/25 slate delivers an extraordinary collection of entertainment that will delight audiences, build on the success of our returning series, and excel across platforms.”

Streamer Crave announced the cast for its first-ever original animated series, Super Team Canada, coming in early 2025. Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, and Veena Sood, star in this new comedy series about the exploits of six, little-known Canadian superheroes, while Jay Baruchel guest stars, and Bryan Adams performs the theme song.

Multilingual original programming continues to expand on Crave with new docuseries The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens, a behind-the-scenes look at the Canadiens’ 2023-2024 season, and previously announced series Bon Cop Bad Cop and So Long, Marianne.

BOA, Jada Shada Hudson, Kandy Muse, Kerri Colby, Lawrence Chaney, and Luxx Noir London will be the international queens slaying at a Canadian winter retreat in Slaycation, a new format developed by Bell Media and World of Wonder from the Drag Race universe and Blue Ant Studios, coming to Crave this winter.

Comedian and actor Mark McKinney embarks on a mission to uncover Canada’s most fulfilling pastimes in new CTV Original comedy series Mark Mckinney Needs A Hobby.

Newly announced Crave Originals also include: international drug trafficking drama Bad Trips, inspired by true events; lifestyle-reality series Drag Brunch Saved My Life; and new comedy special and accompanying documentary Darcy & Jer: No Refunds.

For CTV Life Channel is new luxury renovation unscripted original series Queen of the Castle with Canadian socialite Ann Kaplan Mulholland and her husband Stephen Mulholland. This Blink49 Studios series follows the Mulhollands as they transform a thousand-year-old English castle into a lavish retreat.

The full Bell Media line-up is available here.