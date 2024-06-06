Antenna Studios at NATPE Budapest

Greece’s Antenna Studios, the content and distribution arm of Antenna Group, will hold a special screening event during the upcoming NATPE Budapest market (June 24-27, 2024).

Primetime series The Witch and Soul Daughters will be showcased on June 26, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in Ballroom III at the InterContinental hotel.

George Levendis (pictured), managing director of ANT1 TV, MAK TV, Antenna Studios, will introduce the company’s line-up and Victoria Elmacioglu will be the moderator of the Q&A sessions following the screening.

The Witch director Lefteris Charitos, Nikos Christoforou, chief content Officer of Antenna Group, Soul Daughters producer Irene Souganidou and creative director Frosso Ralli will be taking the stage to discuss how these series achieved both streaming and ratings success.