Yes Partners with Paramount on Thriller ‘Wonder’

Israel’s yes Studios has partnered with Paramount’s Ananey Studios to co-produce futuristic thriller series Wonder.

Set in the near future, Wonder revolves around Noya, a 17-year-old girl killed in a car crash, and the story of how her father Avner, a retired combat officer, and Daria, Noya’s best friend and a social media personality, join forces and set off on a journey together to investigate her death.

The drama series, which will debut later this year on yes TV, was created by Yishai Orian (The Beetle, Citizen Kopatz) and Yair Sagi (The Beetle, Burned), and is produced by Paramount’s Ananey Studios. Noa Kirel and Yovel Lewkowski lead the cast.

Sharon Levi, managing director at yes Studios, said, “We are excited to have this new drama series in production and look forward to introducing it to our international partners. We always try to offer something new to buyers, and Wonder is like nothing else on our slate. Futuristic but grounded in reality, this thriller will have broad appeal, but we especially believe that it will prove popular with young adult audiences looking for something different. This ‘YA’ space is something that we’ve been keen to explore, and working together with Ananey and Paramount, we have found the perfect series to both reach a global audience and resonate with a generation that is hooked on their phones and, at times, disconnected from the real world.”

yes Studios shares international distribution with Ananey Studios.

Photo credit: Pili Siluk