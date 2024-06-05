Up the Ladder: The Mediapro Studio, Two Brothers Pictures, Epic Storyworlds

Marta Ezpeleta has been appointed as CEO of Spain-based The Mediapro Studio, while Laura Fernández Espeso will become CEO of the entire group. Javier Esteban will be the new International Director of TMS, replacing Ezpeleta. The appointments will become effective in January 2025.

All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures has expanded its scripted team: Executive producer Sarah Hammond has stepped up as chief creative officer, while Michael Latif has been appointed as COO; Drama executive Daisy Mount has joined Two Brothers from Prime Video; Comedy producer Katie Churchill has stepped into the new role of Comedy executive; and Cleo Hetherington has been hired as head of Development, joining from Drama Republic, where she acted as head of Development and Script executive.

Canada-based Epic Storyworlds has hired Chantal Cloutier as its new executive producer and brand director. Before joining Epic, Chantal held the position of executive producer and director of Original Productions at Squeeze Studio