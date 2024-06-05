MIP Cancun Expands Co-Pro, FAST Summits

MIP Cancun has extended its co-production and FAST strands for the 11th edition of the international content market to be held on November 20-22, 2024.

Following its debut at last year’s market, an extended FAST & AVoD: Americas Summit will be staged across a full pre-opening day on November 19.

The three-day matchmaking, market and program (November 20 – November 22) will also be enhanced in 2024, with two new initiatives: an invitation only Co-Production Summit on Thursday, alongside a new Co-Production Bootcamp, a series of workshops covering key insights and practicalities in areas including legal, financial, tech and sustainability, running across Wednesday and Thursday.

“Our second decade of MIP Cancun will be built on the same principles as our first,” said MIP Cancun director Maria Perez-Bellière, “…delivering value, insight and opportunities. Everything will again be geared to enabling ideas to be exchanged, collaborations cemented, existing relationships re-ignited and new ones formed, with an evolved program delivering unrivalled depth in growth areas such as co-production and FAST and AVoD sectors. We have many further exciting plans for this November which we look forward to sharing in the coming months.”

The 11th edition of MIP Cancun is set to welcome back a community of up to 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries, spanning buyers, producers and distributors from global studios and major players internationally and from across the Americas to the world’s largest production hub for Spanish-language content.