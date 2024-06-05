Ellipse, ONO, Kenaz Launch Webtoon Academy

Média-Participations’ Ellipse Studio and webtoon platform ONO have partnered with Korea’s webtoon production company Kenaz to launch the Webtoon Academy in Angoulême, France.

The Webtoon Academy is a reference free training program initiated by Kenaz five years ago in Seoul, Korea, which expanded to Tokyo, Japan in 2023.

The Academy will offer a free training course for French-speaking webtoon, comics and animation talents. This 13-week training program will start in September 2024 at Ellipse Studio in Angoulême with the goal to enable potential talents to get started in this fast-growing format.

The Academy is designed to train a dozen artists every year in the tools and storytelling techniques specific to the webtoon format so they can produce the first episodes of a series. At the end of the program, some of them may be selected by a jury made up of Kenaz, Ellipse Studio, and ONO executives, to produce their webtoon series at Ellipse Studio in Angoulême, for a release on ONO.

The Angoulême Webtoon Academy is supported by EMCA (École des Metiers du Cinéma d’Animation), tablet and screen producer Wacom, and software Celsys.