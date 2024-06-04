Social Media Restricted for Minors

U.S. states are now pushing to place responsibility on parents for the use of social media by minors. New York State plans to prohibit social media platforms from using algorithms to steer content to minors without parental consent. Florida State already has a law that prohibits kids under 14 years old from creating social media accounts.

Restrictive social media measures for minors are also in consideration in California, Minnesota and South Carolina, since widespread use by teens has contributed to a higher number of mental illness cases.

On their part, social media companies contend that such restrictions violate the First Amendment, and that they have already successfully won court injunctions to block such regulations in some states.