Millimages Partners with StoryZoo

Paris-based Millimages has partnered with Dutch company StoryZoo B.V. to provide more than 300 episodes of German-dubbed programming for their FAST channel StoryZoo & Friends. The twelve-month deal includes Millimages’ preschool series Molang, Louie, Monk, Hilltop Hospital, Mouk, and Mig Said.

Available on the IPTV platform waipu.tv in Germany, the channel features over 20 children’s brands and offers a mix of entertainment and educational content tailored for preschoolers.

Sépideh Shirazi-Moayed, Content Sales director, Millimages, commented, “We are very happy to be part of the StoryZoo adventure in GSA! As one of the most active animation studios in France, we are always looking for opportunities to expand the reach of our series with new partners and on new platforms. StoryZoo has created a wonderful safe place for German speaking kids to enjoy great entertainment and our shows fit right in! We are very excited to be a part of this ambitious project.”

Johannes Gropp, CEO of StoryZoo added, “We are delighted to have Millimages’ content become a part of our portfolio. Worldwide hits such as Molang and Louie will add an especially strong value to the StoryZoo & Friends channel and will surely help us become the top kids’ FAST channel in Germany – and hopefully soon a leading international platforms as well!”