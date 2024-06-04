Dandelooo at Annecy 2024

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo is presenting three special animation events at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Festival (June 9-15, 2024).

The Upside Down River (8 x 22’) has been selected for the Work In Progress session on June 10. Co-produced by Dandelooo, Vivi Film and Sparkle Animation, The Upside Down River is an adaptation of children’s novel La rivière à l’envers by French children’s laureate Jean Claude Mourlevat. Targeted at 8- to 12-year-olds, the series tells the story of Tomek and Hannah’s meeting on the way to the Qjar River. Hannah hopes to collect a magic drop to save her bird, while Tomek joins the adventure in search of a lost memory. Their quests follow one another, intertwine and finally complement each other.

An outdoor public screening of the 50-minute film Dounia, The Great White North is also scheduled for June 10. Created by Marya Zarif, this 2D winter special is directed by André Kadi and produced by Tobo Media and Haut et Court Distribution. Aimed at 6- to 9-year-olds, Dounia, The Great White North follows the journey of 7-year-old Dounia and her grandparents, who forced to leave Syria, finally find a new home and new friends in Canada.

Hola Frida!, the first-ever animated feature film about Frida Kahlo’s childhood, will be showcased with exclusive footage and music at a special screening event on June 11. The event will feature French pop singer Olivia Ruiz reading a selection of Frida Kahlo’s letters. Targeted at 5- to 9-year-olds, the 75-minute feature is directed by Karine Vézina and André Kadi, and produced by Tobo Media (Canada), Du Coup Studio Production (Canada) and Haut et Court Distribution (France). Hola Frida! depicts the fictional childhood story of Mexico’s iconic artist, capturing the vibrant and imaginative world of young Frida Kahlo in Coyoacan, Mexico.