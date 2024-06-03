SPI Expands Partnership with Fubo’s Molotov

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has expanded its partnership with French OTT service Molotov, owned by Fubo. Building on the existing agreement — which currently includes the channel Gametoon — SPI International is introducing two new channels, Fast&FunBox and FightBox, to Molotov’s extended basic package.

Fast&FunBox offers high-octane programs and competitions across a diverse array of disciplines, including car racing, motocross, snowboarding, and skateboarding; while FightBox is dedicated to combat sports, offering exclusive content, live events and weekly programming across mixed martial arts, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, among other disciplines.

“We’re excited to further strengthen our relationship with Molotov by introducing Fast&FunBox and FightBox to French audiences. These offerings, alongside Gametoon, cater to MMA, extreme sports, and esports enthusiasts, in harmony with Fubo’s mission to deliver dynamic sports entertainment to audiences worldwide. With SPI International’s channels on Molotov, viewers can enjoy a diverse range of sports content including appointment to view live fights and breathtaking adrenaline sports,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

Additionally, esports enthusiasts can dive into Gametoon on Molotov’s “Gamer Zone” package.

“Our parent company, Fubo, has built a successful business in multiple countries following the sports entertainment model, and we plan to expand Molotov’s offering in the same way”, said Grégory Samak, MD at Molotov. “As a player in MMA, extreme sports and esports — all growing sports in France — SPI international is an obvious partner for Molotov as we go deeper into sport.”