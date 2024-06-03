“Pelikan Blue” Wins Best Animated Film at Cartoons on the Bay

The Hungarian film Pelikan Blue, directed by László Csáki, won the Pulcinella Award for Best Animated Feature at the 28th edition of Cartoons On The Bay, the animation festival sponsored by Italy’s Rai and organized by Rai Com, in collaboration with the Abruzzo Region and the Municipality of Pescara (May 29-June 2).

Set in 1990s Hungary, Pelikan Blue depicts a country where travel is finally possible but remains unaffordable. Through forged international train tickets, three young men provide an entire generation with the chance to explore the world.

Among the Special Mention awards, Best Screenplay went to Sultana’s Dream, directed by Isabel Herguera, while Best Director went to Clarice’s Dream by Fernando Gutiérrez and Guto Bicalho. Best Animation went to Slide, directed by Bill Plympton, and Best Soundtrack went to Florentine Night, directed by Sotir Gelev.

The international jury included Silvia Ziche (cartoonist), John Musker (director/screenwriter/producer), Nathalie Martinez (Diboos president), Emanuele Vietina (director of Lucca Crea), and Amy Ash (head of the Character and Groom department of Axis Studios).

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Short Film went to Italy’s Bruno Bozzetto for Sapiens?, a production by Studio Bozzetto and Rai Kids.

The Pulcinella Award for Best Preschool TV Show (2-4 years) went to Sam & Julia, The Mouse Mansion, directed by Régis Vidal (France).

The Pulcinella Award for Best Upper Preschool TV Show (4-6 years) went to The Super Heroes of Nature, directed by Charlotte Schmidt e Mathieu Rolin (France).

The Pulcinella Award for Best Kids TV Show (7-11 years) went to Coop Troop, directed by Christelle Naga (U.K.).

The Pulcinella Award Best Youth Tv Show (11+) went to Samuel, directed by Emilie Tronche (France).

The Pulcinella Award for Best Interactive Animation went to Alan Wake 2 (Finland).

The Pulcinella Award for Best Live Action and/or Hybrid TV Show went to Gangnam Project, directed by Romeo Candido and Nathalie Younglai (Germany).

The Pulcinella Award for Best TV Series Pilots went to Froggie, directed by Christophe Pinto e Mathieu Gouriou (France).