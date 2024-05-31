Robby Robinson Doc to Debut on Streamers Next Month

NY-based Generation Iron is set to debut its latest original documentary, Robby Robinson’s Blueprint, on June 28 on streaming platforms — including Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play — in all English-speaking territories.

A bodybuilder who has remained relatively silent in recent years, Robby Robinson has become an indispensable part of the story of bodybuilding’s Golden Age. One of the first black men to be featured on covers of bodybuilding magazines, Robinson was known as “The Black Prince.” He starred in Pumping Iron, and is known for using his platform to advocate for equal rights in the sport.

Directed by Vlad Yudin, Robby Robinson’s Blueprint chronicles the bodybuilder life story from his difficult childhood in the 1960s, to being diagnosed with sickle cell anemia and recounting his illustrious career. The feature explores Robinson’s career successes, including winning Mr. America, IFBB Mr. World, Mr. Universe and Masters Olympia titles, among others.

“I’m very grateful that Robby Robinson allowed our cameras into his world after such a long time away from the spotlight,” commented Yudin. “With this film, we not only shed light on Robby’s story, we also were able to preserve his blueprint for success for generations to come.”

Photo courtesy of Generation Iron/The Vladar Company