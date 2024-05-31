L.A. in Competition With NYC for Filming

The Los Angeles Times is very worried about the fact that productions are filming less in Los Angeles. In a recent editorial the paper wrote, “We need to stop the bleeding,” and carried a front cover story about “NYC’s surging studios.”

According to the L.A. Times, 75 percent of the Art Directors Guild’s active members are unemployed. The newspaper also reported that “Disney has 22 live-action movies stated for production in 2024 [but] only three to be filmed in California.”

New York is considered “one of California’s biggest competitors [and] just increased its film tax credit program, making filming there even more attractive.”

Then, the Times goes on to list the new studio constructions in NYC: “Sunset Pier 94 Studios will add six state-of-the art sound-stages. In Queens, a new facility, Wildflower, will add 775 square feet of stage space. East End Studios is scheduled to open a space in Sunnyside Queens. Last year, NY State boosted the annual film tax credit allocation to $700 million from $420 million.”