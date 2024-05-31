FilmRise’s ‘Bloodline Detectives’ Celebrates 100th Episode

Legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace has announced at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville that FilmRise has commenced production on the fifth season of the true crime series Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace, including the 100th episode of the program.

Grace also revealed that the fourth season of the series has just dropped on multiple streaming platforms across the U.S. to stream for free on platforms including Tubi, FilmRise, YouTube, The Roku Channel, among others.

“I am a victim of violent crime. I have devoted my life to speaking out on behalf of crime victims and seeking justice for them. Our series, Bloodline Detectives, joins me in that commitment,” said Grace.

In the 20 new episodes of season 4, the former prosecutor takes viewers through the process of how detectives and forensic analysts work to solve cold cases with the use of familial DNA and genealogy. Some of the cases explored include the 1991 NorCal Rapist, the 1964 murder of Marise Chiverella, the murder of court reporter Nancy Bennallack, and the 1988 Three Rivers Killer in Michigan, among many others.

Max Einhorn, executive producer, added, “FilmRise launched the first season of Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace in April 2020. This program marked the company’s first original co-production. In the four years since, we’ve added even more true crime original series to our slate, but it all started with Bloodline Detectives. Initially airing on broadcast TV through syndication, it later became available on various streaming platforms. Its ongoing success is a testament to the show’s popularity and the audience’s fascination with the forensic analysis of true crime cases.”

The series is co-produced by FilmRise and Ireland-based prodco Peninsula Television. FilmRise’s Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn are executive producers.