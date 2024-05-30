SPI Brings ‘Arcadian’ to Hungary’s Theaters

SPI International is expanding its theatrical distribution with the release of the Nicolas Cage-starrer Arcadian in Hungary. The company continues its partnership with ADS, bringing the horror movie to Hungarian theatres today, May 30, 2024.

SPI has already secured the rights for the feature in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Benelux, and Israel.

“We are excited to bring Arcadian to audiences throughout our territories. The film is an exercise in high tension that deserves to be seen on the big screen. We are pleased to continue our partnership with ADS for the theatrical release of Arcadian in Hungary and looking forward to showcasing it in our other territories.” – said Alexandra Puiu, Sales manager at SPI International.

Arcadian is set in the near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) is the father of two teenage boys, all trying to survive in a remote farmhouse living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. When the sun sets, ferocious creatures awaken and consume all living souls in their path. When Paul gets badly injured, the boys have to use their courage, ingenuity, and everything their father has taught them to keep him alive.