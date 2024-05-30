OGM Universe Introduces Two New Series

Turkey’s OGM Universe has introduced two new series, Dilemma and When a Man Loves, to the international marketplace.

Dilemma (Düğüm) is a drama/thriller that follows Neslihan Turhan, the host of a TV show dedicated to shedding light on untold stories. Her principles are put to the test when her son is implicated in the death of Lal Kaleli. The series is directed by Can Ulkay and features Bergüzar Korel, Caner Cindoruk, Serkan Altunorak, and Kaan Miraç Sezen in its cast.

Dilemma has been well-received in several markets, including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Benelux, and the Middle East, where rights are with Amazon, while in the rest of the word the series is available on OGM Universe.

Romantic drama When a Man Loves (Erkek Severse) tells the story of Zeynep, a divorced mother of two, and her romance with her handsome and successful boss, Kenan, who is initially resistant to marriage. He begins to change his mind as he falls for Zeynep. This series is directed by Ömür Atay and Zeliha Orman, and stars Alperen Duymaz, Büşra Develi, Yasemin Allen, Görkem Sevindik, Yağızcan Konyalı, and Tolga Güleç.

Ekin Koyuncu, Global Distribution & Partnership director, OGM Universe, said: “We are proud to bring these compelling stories to a global audience. We believe these series will resonate with viewers worldwide, offering a blend of emotional depth and engaging narratives that are hallmarks of Turkish drama.”