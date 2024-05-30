Little Dot Acquires Docs from Curiosity Stream

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) has acquired 230 hours of content from Curiosity Stream for its digital network.

Acquired titles include history documentaries Besieged Fortresses: Battle of Legend (4 x 52’), Queens of Ancient Egypt (3 x 50’) and Putin & The Oligarchs (1 x 44’), as well as series and specials about science, engineering, and natural history.

Little Dot Studios’ digital media network is now home to over 80 actively managed digital broadcast channels, as well as eight FAST channels.

The network features over 20,000 hours of long-form content from distributors such Blue Ant Media, Off The Fence, Big Media, Cineflix and Abacus Media Rights, with over 45 million global subscribers and more than 125 million unique viewers every month.