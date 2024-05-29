TeamTO’s “Behind the Beats” Travels to Italy, Germany

TeamTO has licensed its animated pop music documentary series Behind the Beats to Italy’s RAI and Germany’s KIKA. The sales coincide with the series’ official selection and presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Behind the Beats (26 x 5’) debuted on France Télévisions in 2023. RAI launched the series in Italy in February 2024 with KIKA to follow in the coming months.

Produced in a music video/video game graphic style, the animated documentary tells the stories of how talented musicians with different styles came together, revealing the often-unexpected origins of new musical genres. Using funky, dynamic animated storytelling with lively narrators, each episode of the series features three songs that explore the history behind movements such as New Wave, Rock’n’Roll, G-Funk, Reggae, Electro Pop and Trap.

Corinne Kouper, executive producer, TeamTO, explained, “Behind the Beats offers more than just a unique point of view on great musical moments — it inspires viewers to explore their own creativity, showing how so many artists started their careers in unusual ways.”

The series’ theme song, “We Are Family,” is the iconic classic by Nile Rodgers & Bernard Edwards, revisited by Yeti Beats in collaboration with Nile Rodgers himself, featuring Snoop Dogg with vocals by Sheléa.

Created by Baptiste Jaquemet, Behind the Beats is produced by Corinne Kouper (TeamTO) and Emmanuel Deletang (22D Media Group), in partnership with France Télévisions.