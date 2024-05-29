NATAS Southeast to Honor Jonathan Katz

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Southeast Chapter will bestow its Board of Governors’ Award to Jonathan Katz at its annual Emmy Awards ceremony, to be held on June 15, 2024, in Atlanta, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Buckhead.

“On behalf of NATAS Southeast, it is my great honor to congratulate Jonathan on being this year’s recipient of the Governors’ Award. His outstanding contributions to our industry and unwavering dedication have set a remarkable standard for excellence and we are thrilled to celebrate his achievements,” said Evelyn Mims, Board president, NATAS Southeast.

Katz is best known as the founder of the Katz Networks, a pioneering digital over-the-air networks company whose portfolio included broadcast networks Bounce, Escape, Grit, Laff, Court TV, and subscription VoD service, Brown Sugar. The Katz Networks were acquired by the E.W. Scripps Company in 2017 and then combined with Ion Media in 2021. At that point, Katz became the chief operating officer and head of Entertainment for the Scripps Networks. During this time, Katz also launched two successful new broadcast networks: TrueReal and Defy TV.

Prior to that, Katz was SVP & general manager, Worldwide Program Planning & Acquisitions for the Turner Entertainment Group.

Katz recently founded Atlanta-based Free TV Networks, a new broadcast-driven company with a portfolio of national ad-supported over-the-air and FAST channels.