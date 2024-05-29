ITV Orders Espionage Thriller “Secret Service”

ITV has commissioned espionage drama series Secret Service, adapted from ITV News anchor Tom Bradby’s topical novel of the same title.

Brady (pictured) has collaborated with fellow screenwriter Jemma Kennedy (Captain Webb) to write the five-part series, which will premiere on ITV1 and will be available for streaming on ITVX.

Secret Service follows senior MI6 officer, Kate Henderson, whose life must seem pretty ordinary to those who don’t know her well, as she’s happily married with two teenagers and a job in the civil service. However, Kate’s real job is heading up the Russia Desk of the Secret Intelligence Service. When her undercover operations reveal alarming evidence that a senior U.K. politician is possibly a high-level Russian asset, Kate is in a race against time to uncover their identity.

Commented Tom Bradby: “I always dreamed of turning Secret Service into a compelling and enthralling TV series, so I am completely thrilled that ITV have commissioned this series and can’t wait to be on set in London and Malta. I felt the themes were achingly topical when I wrote the novel — and they have only become more so since.”

Set in London, and moving between different European locations, Secret Service is produced by Potboiler Productions; filming is commencing early next year.

The drama will be produced in association with All3Media International, who will handle the international distribution of the series.