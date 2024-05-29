Inter Medya Inks New Deals for “Deception”

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has licensed series Deception to Hungary, Panama, Serbia, and Montenegro.

The drama series, produced by TIMS&B Productions — the prodco behind popular TV series Bitter Lands — stars Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, among others.

The story revolves around Güzide Yenersoy, a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.

The drama, after two successful seasons in Turkey, has already been licensed to several countries, including Chile, Kazakhstan, and Argentina.