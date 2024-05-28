ScreenDog Secures Edition Investment

Brighton, U.K.-based ScreenDog Productions, the company behind Channel 4’s The Jury: Murder Trial, has received a minority stake investment from Edition Capital.

The factual and social experiment format producer has already used part of the funding to appoint Mark Raeburn as chief financial officer as part of its plans to scale up the company. Former head of Content Finance at Channel 4, Raeburn joins the senior team at ScreenDog alongside Ed Kellie, MD and exec producer, Fiona Fletcher, head of Production and Welfare, and Harry Smyth, head of Development.

Established in 2015, Edition Capital is one of the U.K.’s leading early-stage leisure and entertainment investors and advisors. Through their flagship fund, Edition EIS, they have raised and deployed over £50m into a range of leisure sectors including content creation, live entertainment and hospitality.