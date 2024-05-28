OSN Signs WBD Content Deal

Pay-TV service and streamer OSN has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros Discovery for rights to new first-run Max Originals and Warner Bros Pictures feature films.

OSN subscribers will have access to Warner Bros. Pictures film catalog and exclusive pay 1 features in MENA following their theatrical and home entertainment runs.

Titles included in the deal are Barbie, Wonka, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as Max Originals Dune: Prophecy, and The Penguin. The agreement also includes new Warner Bros Network, Off-Network, and CW series.

Joe Kawkabani, group CEO at OSN, said: “Today we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros Discovery with yet another exclusive deal that will further expand OSN+ and OSNtv’s content libraries and bring the studio’s biggest global films and new Max Originals to our platforms first.”