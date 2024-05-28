M7 and Prima Ink Sat Distribution Deal

Luxembourg-based pay-TV provider M7 Group — owned by CANAL+ Group — has signed an agreement with Prague-based Prima Group for the satellite distribution of Prima COOL SK and Prima LOVE SK in the Slovak market.

Following the agreement, Prima COOL SK launched yesterday, May 27, via the M7-owned Skylink TV platform at ASTRA 23.5 East. Prima COOL SK is featuring original comedy series, entertainment shows and travel magazines targeting mainly younger and male viewers. Prima LOVE SK, primarily targeting a female audience, will be launched later this year.

Michal Stárek, senior Distribution manager at Prima Group, said: “We are very excited about the satellite launch of the new Slovak Prima channels via M7. With Skylink as key TV provider in Slovakia, the agreement allows us to maximize our reach among Slovak TV homes. Furthermore, it ensures us the secure and safe delivery of Prima COOL and Prima Love to Slovak third-party operators.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, commented: “Already since many years, Prima Group is a key partner for M7 in the Czech and Slovak market. We are therefore very pleased with this new agreement and thank Prima Group for its trust and confidence in the capabilities of the M7 Platform Services team. We look forward to a fruitful continuation of our partnership.”