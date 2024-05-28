Cannes Film Fest Rolled Up its Red Carpet

On the evening of Saturday, May 25, Camille Cottine hosted the closing ceremony of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival from the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Jury President Greta Gerwig announced the Palme d’Or for Best Film, which went to Sean Baker’s Anora.

The Best Actress Award went to all the performers in Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Pérez (Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez). Gascón dedicated the award to all trans women and men. The movie was also the recipient of the Jury Prize.

Jesse Plemons won Best Actor for Yórgos Lánthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, and director Coralie Fargeat won the Award for Best Screenplay for the horror The Substance.

Wim Wenders took the stage to present the Best Director Award to Miguel Gomes for the Portuguese film Grand Tour, while Viola Davis presented the Grand Jury Prize to Indian director Payal Kapadia for his film All We Imagine As Light.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof received the Special Award for Best Screenplay for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig.

In a tribute to his films, including those in the Star Wars saga and Indiana Jones, the Festival bestowed the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement to director, screenwriter and producer George Lucas. Welcomed by a long standing ovation, Lucas received the award from his close friend and colleague Francis Ford Coppola.

The complete list of winners is available here.