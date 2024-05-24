NATPE Budapest’s Pitch & Play Submissions Close Today

Tonight is the deadline to apply for the eighth edition of NATPE Budapest and CEETV’s Pitch & Play Live!

This format pitching competition will be a feature highlight at NATPE Budapest (running June 24-27, 2024 at the InterContinental hotel in Budapest), continuing the event’s longstanding tradition of seeking out and celebrating new format concepts from the CEE region with the highest international potential.

Any original unscripted format concept created after May 1, 2023 can be submitted for consideration. A selection committee will evaluate each format based on originality, universality and internationalism.

The Pitch & Play LIVE! Final is scheduled to take place at NATPE Budapest on June 25, 2024. The deadline expires today, May 24, at 11:59 p.m. EST.