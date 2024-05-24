CJ ENM Inks Deal with Vietnam’s FPT Play

Korea’s CJ ENM has closed an unscripted format deal with Vietnam’s FPT Play. This partnership marks the first format licensing agreement between the two entities.

Under this deal, FPT Play has acquired the format rights of My Boyfriend is Better and Wedding Fighters.

Originally aired on CJ ENM’s affiliate music channel Mnet in March 2022, My Boyfriend is Better is a singing and battle show where girlfriends showcase their boyfriends’ singing talents. Through a series of vocal stages, each couple competes for the title of best singer, with girlfriends placing wagering on performances

Wedding Fighters, which aired on CJ ENM’s K-Content channel tvN in July 2023, presents a challenge for couples on the brink of marriage. With a prize of 290 million won (US$200,000) at stake, couples are tested through extreme missions that assess their physical and mental fortitude, all in the pursuit of securing funds for their future together.