AI is a New Licensable Window

AI companies and AI start-ups are looking to train their generative AI chats with sounds and images from audiovisual works and press reports that are licensed. This is something that companies’ investors are also demanding in order to avoid lawsuits.

On May 22, 2024, The Wall Street Journal stuck a content-licensing partnership with Open AI worth some $250 million over five years. Earlier, a Los Angeles producer-distributor licensed his catalog to one AI company for $150,000 (“and there are 450 more AI companies in California alone to approach,” he commented).

AI companies are making the rounds at U.S. studios and producers to discuss potential licensing deals. This is because the language models that power generative AI chat tools are made using text, images, music, and videos collected from material that is copyrighted. In states like Tennessee there is now a law that makes people’s voices protected personal rights.

Reportedly, even Disney is dealing with Microsoft for the use of the Disney library to train AI tools.